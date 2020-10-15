Instagram fall sale store

Promote your seasonal offers with a bold, vertical story ad made for sales. This template features autumn leaf graphics, dynamic wipes, product slides, and a clear swipe-up call to action. Customize images, fonts, and colors to match your brand, highlight discounts, and drive conversions. Perfect for e‑commerce, boutiques, and retail campaigns, it’s an eye‑catching way to announce Black Friday or any fall promotion. Export in 9:16 and publish to your favorite social platforms in minutes.