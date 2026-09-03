Lucent Crest

Make your brand shine with a high-impact neon 3D logo animation. This epic intro/outro reveals your mark with optical flare, glossy extrusion, and vibrant glow on a dark, cinematic stage. A sweeping light bar and subtle tracer effects drive the reveal, while a clean tagline seals the moment. Customize your logo, text, and colors to match any identity. Perfect for YouTube intros, product stings, promos, and end cards—professional polish in seconds.