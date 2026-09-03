Lucent Crest
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Make your brand shine with a high-impact neon 3D logo animation. This epic intro/outro reveals your mark with optical flare, glossy extrusion, and vibrant glow on a dark, cinematic stage. A sweeping light bar and subtle tracer effects drive the reveal, while a clean tagline seals the moment. Customize your logo, text, and colors to match any identity. Perfect for YouTube intros, product stings, promos, and end cards—professional polish in seconds.
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