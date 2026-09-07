Lucent Crest - Square

Make your logo shine with a sleek, glow-driven reveal. Neon light trails sculpt your mark, a cinematic lens flare hits for impact, and a refined 3D gloss settles into a clean center hold with a short tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this elegant, futuristic logo animation keeps the focus on your brand while delivering high-end polish. Easily customize colors, flare intensity, and accents to match your identity and create a memorable, modern bumper for any channel or platform.