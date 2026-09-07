Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lucent Crest - Square - Original - Poster image

Lucent Crest - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Lens flare
11exports
rating
Make your logo shine with a sleek, glow-driven reveal. Neon light trails sculpt your mark, a cinematic lens flare hits for impact, and a refined 3D gloss settles into a clean center hold with a short tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this elegant, futuristic logo animation keeps the focus on your brand while delivering high-end polish. Easily customize colors, flare intensity, and accents to match your identity and create a memorable, modern bumper for any channel or platform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us