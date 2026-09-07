Lucent Crest - Vertical

Make a powerful first impression with a sleek vertical logo reveal featuring neon glow, cinematic lens flare, and glossy 3D styling. Smooth light trails sculpt your mark before a bold flash lands on a clean, centered layout with a supporting text line. Perfect for intros, outros, reels, and stories. Easily customize colors, flare intensity, border accents, text, and audio to match your brand. This minimal, futuristic design turns short idents into premium brand moments across social and mobile.