Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Luminous Fluid Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Glass
Liquid
Gloss
Corporate
Flare
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Luminous Fluid Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
13 exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1 image
1 text
1 font
1 audio
Envelop your viewers in elegance with the Luminous Fluid Reveal, a stunning 3D spectacle that brings your brand to life. Glowing particles drift away as your logo, infused with shimmering liquid, radiates sophistication. Customize with your choice of fonts and colors, seamlessly integrating your tagline for an impactful finish. Perfect for captivating intros or majestic brand presentations, this template is your key to polished, high-definition videos.
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Original
Original
Edit
Molded materials
Molded materials
Edit
Vampire
Vampire
Edit
Acid
Acid
Edit
Magic liquid
Magic liquid
Edit
