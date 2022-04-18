Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Media Cube Logo - Post - Black Friday - Poster image

Media Cube Logo - Post

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Cube
303exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a modern 3D cube logo reveal. This minimalist opener rotates media panels to highlight four headlines before settling on your logo and tagline. Clean lighting, tasteful light leaks, and a reflective floor create an elegant, premium feel. Easily replace media, edit titles, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for YouTube, social, presentations, promos, and more. A streamlined way to add polish to your intros or outros without complexity.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us