Media Cube Logo - Post

Showcase your brand with a modern 3D cube logo reveal. This minimalist opener rotates media panels to highlight four headlines before settling on your logo and tagline. Clean lighting, tasteful light leaks, and a reflective floor create an elegant, premium feel. Easily replace media, edit titles, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for YouTube, social, presentations, promos, and more. A streamlined way to add polish to your intros or outros without complexity.