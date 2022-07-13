Minimal Stomp Opener - Square

Launch your video with a punchy, minimal stomp opener. This fast-paced template blends kinetic titles, rhythmic cuts, and vibrant light leaks with cinematic letterboxing. Drop in your photos or clips, edit the bold headlines, and finish strong with a clean logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for promos, intros, slideshows, and event teasers across social and YouTube. Flexible colors and fonts help you match any brand, while the responsive layouts adapt to multiple aspect ratios. Make a high-impact first impression in seconds with an energetic, modern design.