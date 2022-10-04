Minimalist Light Rays - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo reveal powered by elegant light rays and subtle lens flares. This minimalist ident builds your mark from a luminous center into a refined 3D extrusion, then adds a neat tagline for a complete branded moment. Perfect for intros and outros, it balances clarity and style without distractions. Easily customize background and flare colors, logo appearance, font, and tagline to match your identity. Works great across common aspect ratios and delivers a professional finish for channels, promos, and presentations.