Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimalist Light Rays - Vertical - Night - Poster image

Minimalist Light Rays - Vertical

00:06 · 2K (1440x2560) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Light rays
3.1Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo reveal powered by elegant light rays and subtle lens flares. This minimalist ident builds your mark from a luminous center into a refined 3D extrusion, then adds a neat tagline for a complete branded moment. Perfect for intros and outros, it balances clarity and style without distractions. Easily customize background and flare colors, logo appearance, font, and tagline to match your identity. Works great across common aspect ratios and delivers a professional finish for channels, promos, and presentations.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us