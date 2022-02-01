Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Design Slideshow - Square - Original - Poster image

Modern Design Slideshow - Square

00:34 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Promo
Cinematic
Light leak
Minimal
780exports
rating
Give your photos and videos a modern edge with a clean, cinematic slideshow. Smooth slice transitions, rotating panels, and elegant light leaks guide the eye through bold headlines and vivid imagery, finishing with a refined logo end card. The design is minimal yet energetic, perfect for brand promos, portfolios, product highlights, events, or social content. Easily customize colors, text, media, and the logo to match your identity. Optimized layouts adapt beautifully across formats while maintaining a premium, cohesive look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us