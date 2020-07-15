Modern Face Fast Opener

Launch your content with a fast, modern stomp opener. This dynamic template combines bold centered titles, rhythmic cuts, zoom-burst transitions, sliding panels, and stylish light leaks. Showcase images or video clips as an energetic slideshow, then finish on a clean logo reveal with a tagline. It’s perfect for intros, promos, brand launches, and highlight reels. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts, adjust light‑leak intensity, and drop in your media to make it yours. Get a polished, fresh look that grabs attention and keeps viewers watching.