Modern video Promo
00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1Kexports
Launch a striking promo in seconds. This energetic stomp opener mixes fast transitions, bold typography, vibrant gradient light leaks, and dynamic grid layouts to showcase your media, then lands on a polished logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for intros, reels, showreels, fashion, events, and brand promos. Easily customize colors, fonts, titles, media, logo, and URL for a cohesive look that fits your brand. The clean, modern design keeps focus on your message while delivering high-impact motion graphics that demand attention.
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