Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Momentum Portrait Stack
Created by Goldenmotion
11exports
6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
5videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce a breath of fresh air to your brand identity with our clean, modern template. Five dynamic portrait images elegantly flip into place, forming a neat stack that culminates in a striking logo reveal and sleek tagline display. Ideal for portfolios, promos, and social media, this Momentum Portrait Stack video is ready to make an unforgettable impact with its stylish and crisp opener.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
By teammotion
5s
1
3
5
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
By Mirs
5s
1
4
6
Boost your social media persona with the dynamic My Channel Promo template. Perfectly configured for the trendsetting influencer or the forward-thinking brand, this template lets you effortlessly showcase your content. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to mirror your unique style and captivate your audience with each view.
By Mirs
5s
1
4
6
Boost your social media persona with the dynamic My Channel Promo template. Perfectly configured for the trendsetting influencer or the forward-thinking brand, this template lets you effortlessly showcase your content. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to mirror your unique style and captivate your audience with each view.
By Mirs
5s
1
4
7
Boost your social media persona with the dynamic My Channel Promo template. Perfectly configured for the trendsetting influencer or the forward-thinking brand, this template lets you effortlessly showcase your content. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to mirror your unique style and captivate your audience with each view.
By Artstyle
4s
5
1
4
Seamlessly glide from scene to scene with our Shape Flow Transitions pack. Abstract shapes along with geometric animations, create a compelling journey through your content. Designed for high-impact storytelling, this pack is ideal for modern openers, cutting-edge promos, and engaging slideshows. Customize the colors and animation to maintain your unique brand identity.
By Artstyle
2s
4
1
4
Seamlessly glide from scene to scene with our Shape Flow Transitions pack. Abstract shapes along with geometric animations, create a compelling journey through your content. Designed for high-impact storytelling, this pack is ideal for modern openers, cutting-edge promos, and engaging slideshows. Customize the colors and animation to maintain your unique brand identity.
By Artstyle
2s
8
1
4
Seamlessly glide from scene to scene with our Shape Flow Transitions pack. Abstract shapes along with geometric animations, create a compelling journey through your content. Designed for high-impact storytelling, this pack is ideal for modern openers, cutting-edge promos, and engaging slideshows. Customize the colors and animation to maintain your unique brand identity.
By Artstyle
3s
4
1
4
Seamlessly glide from scene to scene with our Shape Flow Transitions pack. Abstract shapes along with geometric animations, create a compelling journey through your content. Designed for high-impact storytelling, this pack is ideal for modern openers, cutting-edge promos, and engaging slideshows. Customize the colors and animation to maintain your unique brand identity.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help