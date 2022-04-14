Multi Photo Logo - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a fast, modern logo animation built around a vibrant multi‑photo slideshow. Flipping panels, tile reveals, and sleek grid layouts keep the energy high while soft light leaks and vignettes add atmosphere. Drop in your images or videos, customize colors, and finish with your logo and tagline. Optimized for vertical and widescreen, it’s perfect for intros, promos, or social highlights. Clean, geometric motion meets a bold duotone look to make your visuals pop and your brand unforgettable.