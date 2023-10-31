Multi Photo Stomp - Square

Turn your photos and clips into a high-energy opener. This stomp style template features bold headlines, fast slide-in panels, split-screen layouts, and a clean, centered logo reveal. Ideal for promos, presentations, slideshows and teasers, it delivers impact in seconds. Customize multiple media and title slots, tweak fonts and colors, and finish with your brandmark and tagline. Designed to work across widescreen, vertical and square formats, it’s a quick way to showcase content with style and momentum.