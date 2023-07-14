Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mysterious Shapes Background - Square - Golden 1 - Poster image

Mysterious Shapes Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Light rays
Starburst
3D motion graphics
37exports
rating
Bring your visuals to life with an animated geometric particle background that radiates from the center with dynamic light rays and floating shards. This 3D motion graphics scene delivers a futuristic, neon glow that suits ads, presentations, intros, and more. Fully adaptable across popular aspect ratios, it adds energy and depth behind titles, footage, or logos. Tweak the colors to match your brand and enhance any project with a clean, modern look. Ideal as a seamless visual bed for motion designers, content creators, and marketers seeking an eye‑catching, high‑impact background.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Video Types
Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us