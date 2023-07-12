Mystical 3D Reveal - Vertical

Transform your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. Swirling smoke, radiant light rays, and drifting spark particles build a sense of mystery as your mark emerges on a reflective floor. The animation settles into a clean, centered lock-up with space for a bold tagline. Customize colors, lighting, particle intensity, logo size, and floor texture to match your identity. Perfect as a polished intro or outro for videos, product launches, or channel branding—this template delivers premium production value with minimal effort.