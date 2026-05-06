Neon Crystal

Transform your brand mark with a sleek, futuristic logo animation. This cinematic reveal builds from luminous crystal-like layers, guided by optical lens flares and smooth 3D motion graphics. A bold neon glow frames your logo at center stage, with a refined reflection sweep and an optional tagline for a complete finish. Perfect for intros and outros, it pairs a dark, modern backdrop with bright, high-contrast highlights. Customize colors for the flare, background, and accents to match your identity, and add your own audio track. Deliver a premium, polished brand impression in seconds.