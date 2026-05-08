Neon Crystal - Square

Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D glass logo reveal powered by luminous light trails, optical flares, and a refined central composition. This dynamic logo animation is ideal for intros, outros, and branded stingers. Personalize the logo and tagline, fine‑tune background and accent colors, and dial in the flare intensity for the perfect glow. Designed for a bold yet elegant look, it blends minimal composition with cinematic lighting to deliver instant impact across social, YouTube, streaming, and promos.