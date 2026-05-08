Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Crystal Layers Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Neon Crystal - Vertical

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Lens flare
11exports
rating
Give your brand a powerful entrance with a vertical neon glass logo reveal. This elegant opener blends cinematic lens flares, luminous light trails, and a reflective sweep to form your mark in a polished, high‑tech style. Customize logo and tagline, fine‑tune background and glow colors, and adjust the optical flare for the perfect finish. Designed for fast branding across Stories, Reels, TikTok, and more, it works equally well as an intro or outro. Make your identity shine with a refined, futuristic glow that’s easy to tailor and impossible to miss.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us