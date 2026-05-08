Neon Crystal - Vertical

Give your brand a powerful entrance with a vertical neon glass logo reveal. This elegant opener blends cinematic lens flares, luminous light trails, and a reflective sweep to form your mark in a polished, high‑tech style. Customize logo and tagline, fine‑tune background and glow colors, and adjust the optical flare for the perfect finish. Designed for fast branding across Stories, Reels, TikTok, and more, it works equally well as an intro or outro. Make your identity shine with a refined, futuristic glow that’s easy to tailor and impossible to miss.