en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Outline Reveal Magic

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Gloss
Flare
Outline
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Outline Reveal Magic - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
30exports
7 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
6videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Bring your logo to life with the captivating depth of our Outline Reveal Magic template. Watch as a glowing outline transitions into a transparent spectacle, while dynamic camera work adds to the visual thrill. Your logo becomes a narrative canvas with five images that enhance its story, concluding with your powerful tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, and standalone showcases.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Bright Path Reveal Originalll theme video
Bright Path Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
12s
4
2
5
Step into the spotlight with the Bright Path Reveal template, where your brand takes center stage in an elegant, dark tunnel illuminated by lights from the sides and below. This high-definition reveal makes every aspect of your logo shine, perfectly reflecting the polished professionalism of your image. Customize with your logo and fonts for an unforgettable entrance on YouTube, presentations, or anywhere you need to leave a glossy, lasting impression.
Clean Glossy Outline Original theme video
Clean Glossy Outline
Edit
By Shoeeb
8s
4
3
4
Clean Glossy Outline is a minimalist logo animation that works in the contours of your brand. A 3D effect is drawn from the outlines and then your brand gets stamped onto a solid background with a glossy stroke effect.
Spiral Brand Intro Original theme video
Spiral Brand Intro
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
7
3
7
Step into the spotlight with a Spiral Brand Intro that transforms from a simple outline to the full glory of your logo. The seamless evolution showcases your brand's maturity, tattooing your image in the viewer's mind. This multipurpose video is perfect for captivating intros, outros, or as a complete narrative itself. Simply insert your logo, tagline, and colors to generate a video brimming with professionalism and readiness to publish.
Shadow to Shine Reveal Light theme video
Shadow to Shine Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
6
4
14
Your brand's journey from obscurity to prominence is beautifully crafted in our Shadow to Shine Reveal template. With just a few clicks, your logo and tagline are bathed in an aura of sophistication, transforming a once dark canvas into a narrative of elegance and prestige. Perfectly suited for widescreen displays, your message will resonate long after the screen fades to black.
3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal Original theme video
3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
7
3
12
Unveil your brand in style with our 3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal template. Experience the seamless fusion of multiple layers, creating a captivating 3D logo adorned with mesmerizing light reflections. As your logo dynamically converges, a compelling slogan emerges beneath, capturing your audience's attention. This multipurpose motion graphics video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a video that truly represents your brand and leaves a lasting impression.
Appearing Circles Shining Gold theme video
Appearing Circles
Edit
By MotionPro
13s
5
3
7
Elevate your company's image with a sleek, 3D logo presentation that ensures your brand sticks. Our Appearing Circles template offers multi-textured circles smoothly gliding with elegance, drawing eyes to your logo and tagline. This stunning effect is easily customizable with your choice of fonts and colors, tailor-made for multiple displays, and ready to make an unforgettable impact.
Luxurious Metal Reveal Original theme video
Luxurious Metal Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
6s
4
2
7
Imprint your brand in metallic letters on a leather background with this Luxurious Metal Reveal.
Spinning Curtain Reveal Original theme video
Spinning Curtain Reveal
Edit
By EnjoystX
10s
2
3
8
Spinning Curtain Reveal is an abstract, minimalist 3D template where your brand is animated on top of a striped background, reminiscent of window curtains.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us