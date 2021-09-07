Pencil Shade Reveal - Horizontal

Bring your brand to life with a minimalist pencil sketch logo reveal. This clean logo animation traces outlines with hand‑drawn strokes on a paper backdrop, then transitions into a glossy 3D finish for a polished identity moment. Ideal for intros, outros, promos, and corporate openers, it keeps attention centered on your mark and message. Easily tailor background, logo styling, and tagline to fit your branding. The result is an elegant, memorable ident that blends handcrafted charm with modern 3D refinement.