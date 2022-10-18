Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pencil Shade Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Pencil Shade Reveal - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Hand-drawn
Minimal
406exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a minimalist pencil sketch logo reveal. This clean logo animation traces outlines with hand‑drawn strokes on a paper backdrop, then transitions into a glossy 3D finish for a polished identity moment. Ideal for intros, outros, promos, and corporate openers, it keeps attention centered on your mark and message. Easily tailor background, logo styling, and tagline to fit your branding. The result is an elegant, memorable ident that blends handcrafted charm with modern 3D refinement.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us