Photo Table Stomp

Bring your images to life with a fast, energetic Polaroid-style slideshow set on a rustic wood tabletop. Snappy corner peels, staggered slides, and subtle light leaks create a tactile, nostalgic vibe that’s perfect for promos, intros, or quick highlights. Drop in your photos or short clips, add short captions, and finish with a clean logo end screen. The top‑down composition, warm earth tones, and depth‑of‑field blur make every frame feel handcrafted and intimate. Customize colors and titles easily to match your brand and share a striking, modern photo album in seconds.