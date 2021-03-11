Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quick modern opener - Original - Poster image

Quick modern opener

00:31 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 27 videos · 1 image · 21 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Title sequence
Slideshow
Bold
1.8Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a fast, modern stomp opener. This energetic promo combines bold titles, diagonal slice transitions, light-leak accents, and a clean logo end card. Swap in your images or clips, edit headlines, and tweak colors in seconds. Perfect for product teasers, fashion reels, sports highlights, travel stories, and social ads. The rhythmic, punchy motion keeps attention from the first frame to the finale, while the centered typography ensures maximum readability. Finish with a crisp logo and URL to lock in brand recall. Make your next highlight reel look sharp, sleek, and on-trend.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us