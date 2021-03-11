Quick modern opener

Launch your brand with a fast, modern stomp opener. This energetic promo combines bold titles, diagonal slice transitions, light-leak accents, and a clean logo end card. Swap in your images or clips, edit headlines, and tweak colors in seconds. Perfect for product teasers, fashion reels, sports highlights, travel stories, and social ads. The rhythmic, punchy motion keeps attention from the first frame to the finale, while the centered typography ensures maximum readability. Finish with a crisp logo and URL to lock in brand recall. Make your next highlight reel look sharp, sleek, and on-trend.