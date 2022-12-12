Rotating 3D Reveal - Vertical

Present your brand with a sleek 3D rotating logo animation that feels refined and modern. This minimal, elegant ident assembles layered extrusions into a bold mark, then settles into a clean logo and tagline lockup. Ideal for intros and outros, it features smooth camera motion, soft depth of field, and subtle background sparkles for atmosphere. Customize your logo, brand colors, and tagline to match any identity, and deliver a professional finish across multiple aspect ratios. A versatile choice for channels, product launches, and corporate branding where a premium, 3D motion graphics look is essential.