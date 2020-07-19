Rotating Image Slideshow

Showcase your visuals with a refined, minimal slideshow featuring smooth slide-ins, gentle rotations, and a stylish gradient backdrop. Light leaks and subtle film grain add character, while a centered logo and tagline deliver a polished finish. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and timing to match your brand. Ideal for promos, intros, portfolios, and event highlights, this elegant template keeps the focus on your content and guides viewers to a strong final brand moment.