Intro
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Scan Search Unveil

Website
Corporate
Flare
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Scan Search Unveil - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
12exports
8 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Elevate your digital identity with a captivating Scan Search Unveil straight out of a tech visionary’s dream. With every sweep of the magnifying glass, feel the anticipation build until your 3D logo emerges, clear and commanding. This ready-to-publish video can be customized with your colors, text, and fonts for a truly unique branding or product launch experience on any display.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Search Logo With Images Original theme video
Search Logo With Images
Edit
By vivace_studio
12s
28
15
21
Search Logo With Images is a clean and minimalist logo reveal where your customer types some text in the search bar, photos are displayed and your business comes up as a search result and is exactly what they were looking for!
Sleek Search Intro Sky theme video
Sleek Search Intro
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
7
4
13
Set the digital stage with our Sleek Search Intro template. Transform the way you introduce your brand through a crisp 3D animation where a search bar leads the way to your logo's big reveal. This sleek and modern template offers customized text, fonts, and colors, making it perfect for tech intros, website headers, or digital marketing campaigns that aim to impress and engage.
Shining Modern Reveal Original theme video
Shining Modern Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
7
3
15
Introducing the epitome of elegance and dynamism with our Shining Modern Reveal template. Experience a sleek animation where sharp lines and a luminous glass logo converge to make your brand unforgettable. Tailor this high-definition presentation with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, and create a statement piece that's not just a reveal but a revolution in branding.
SlideSync Reveal Original theme video
SlideSync Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
25
8
8
Step into a world where elegance meets impact with our SlideSync Reveal template. Your images gracefully dance onscreen, converging to unveil a bold 3D logo and sharp tagline. Craft a dynamic introduction that's perfect for branding or creative showcases. Customize fonts, images, colors, and more to ensure your video aligns with your brand identity and resonates with your audience.
Revolving Stylish Reveal Original theme video
Revolving Stylish Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
9
Catch the eye with sophistication and a sleek design using the Revolving Stylish Reveal. Your logo elements come together from all sides, culminating in a stylish central assemble with a suave rotation. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand's identity. Perfect for a grand reveal, your video will be ready to make its mark as a standalone spectacle or an elegant opener.
Circular Radiance Original theme video
Circular Radiance
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
7
3
8
Elevate your brand's presence with our Circular Radiance template. Experience the magic of abstract shapes gracefully converging into the center, unveiling your logo in a mesmerizing display of motion. Whether used as a dynamic intro or a standalone showcase, this multipurpose video is designed to captivate your audience. Customize it effortlessly by adding your logo, tagline, and choosing your colors. Make a lasting impression and share your brand story with this ready-to-publish video.
Elegant Glossy 2 Theme 04 theme video
Elegant Glossy 2
Edit
By motionaceh
7s
7
3
6
Clean logo with elegant glossy is perfect to show of intro/outro of your company. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
3D Stroke Logo Reveal Original theme video
3D Stroke Logo Reveal
Edit
By LuisBranco
7s
4
4
24
Create a timeless, clean 3D Stroke Logo Reveal with your logo or text! Featuring dozens of high impact options to customize the look and feel of the video with detailed controls over shadows, reflections and other effects. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
