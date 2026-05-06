ShadowFrame

Build a clean, modern promo with bold headlines and sliding photo cards that feel fast and polished. This versatile slideshow blends light‑leak tints, long‑shadow typography, and smooth zoom transitions, finishing on a branded end card. Easily swap images, edit titles, tune colors, and choose your fonts to match any brand. Perfect for product teasers, social ads, portfolios, or event highlights, it delivers an energetic pace without clutter. Drag in your media, adjust the look, and export a standout video that’s both minimal and eye‑catching.