ShadowFrame - Post

Build a clean, modern promo in minutes. This minimal portrait slideshow combines bold headlines, floating photo cards, and stylish light‑leak accents to keep viewers engaged. Seamless slide‑ins, zoom transitions, and long‑shadow typography deliver an energetic, professional look for brands, events, products, or portfolios. Customize images, text, colors, and logo to match your identity and publish ready‑to‑share content that stands out in any feed. No advanced skills needed—just drop in your assets and go.