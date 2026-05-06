ShadowFrame - Square

Give your visuals a clean, modern edge with this square promo slideshow. It combines bold titles, smooth sliding photo panels and tasteful light leaks to create an energetic, attention‑grabbing sequence. The minimalist design spotlights your content while long‑shadow typography adds depth and polish. Customize headlines, media, colors and fonts, then finish with your logo and tagline for a professional brand reveal. Ideal for promos, intros and title sequences across social feeds or campaigns, this stylish template makes impactful storytelling fast and easy.