Youtube intro for cooking channel
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ShadowFrame - Square - Original - Poster image

ShadowFrame - Square

00:34 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Promo
Title sequence
Long shadow
18exports
rating
Give your visuals a clean, modern edge with this square promo slideshow. It combines bold titles, smooth sliding photo panels and tasteful light leaks to create an energetic, attention‑grabbing sequence. The minimalist design spotlights your content while long‑shadow typography adds depth and polish. Customize headlines, media, colors and fonts, then finish with your logo and tagline for a professional brand reveal. Ideal for promos, intros and title sequences across social feeds or campaigns, this stylish template makes impactful storytelling fast and easy.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us