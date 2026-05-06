ShadowFrame - Vertical

Create a dynamic vertical promo with a clean, modern slideshow. This template combines bold titles, light‑leak accents, and energetic transitions to spotlight your photos or videos. Stack and slide image panels, add your headlines, and finish with a branded logo scene. Easily customize colors, fonts, and timing to match your style. Perfect for product teasers, lifestyle reels, and brand highlights, it keeps attention with punchy motion and long‑shadow typography. No advanced skills needed—just drop in your media, update text, and export a polished, professional video ready for social feeds and ads.