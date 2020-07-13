Short Corporate Style
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 images · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
278exports
Deliver a sharp, modern opener with clean typography, vibrant gradient accents, and seamless panel transitions. This design moves fast, putting your headlines center stage before landing on a polished logo end screen. Ideal for brand promos, presentations, and social ads, it combines bold titles with sliding panels, scanning bars, and subtle light leaks for a stylish, professional look. Swap in your media and messages to craft an engaging, on-brand introduction that works across channels and campaigns.
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