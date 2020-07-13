Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Short Corporate Style - Original - Poster image

Short Corporate Style

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 images · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Logo animation
Minimal
Stomp style
278exports
rating
Deliver a sharp, modern opener with clean typography, vibrant gradient accents, and seamless panel transitions. This design moves fast, putting your headlines center stage before landing on a polished logo end screen. Ideal for brand promos, presentations, and social ads, it combines bold titles with sliding panels, scanning bars, and subtle light leaks for a stylish, professional look. Swap in your media and messages to craft an engaging, on-brand introduction that works across channels and campaigns.
Goldenmotion profile image
Goldenmotion
Edit
Reviews (1)
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Short Corporate Style
by rehuman
graphorium ai: we understand you!
graphorium is a prominent, premium service to buy website traffic, seo backlinks, alexa ranking, and social media followers or likes for your business’ site. we had helped thousands of website owners looking to drive traffic to website also generate more leads, visitors, revenue, and better seo rankings with our affordable results-oriented services. our goal and the foundation of our business model are to provide our clients with positive, measurable results. it’s time to get ahead of your competitors and gain more clients for your business.
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1
1
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us