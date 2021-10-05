Short Fast Stomp - Vertical

Kick off your content with a punchy stomp intro. This fast, modern opener blends bold kinetic titles, sliding panel transitions, and stylish light leaks, finishing on a clean logo and tagline. Ideal for promos, teasers, YouTube intros, ads, and announcements. Swap in your own clips, edit the headlines, adjust colors and flashes, and you’re ready to publish. Designed for impact and clarity, it’s a quick way to grab attention and reinforce your brand across horizontal or vertical formats.