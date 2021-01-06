Short Media Frames - Horizontal
00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 40 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.8Kexports
Showcase your story with a cinematic film‑strip slideshow. This template layers your media inside analog frames with warm light leaks, subtle grain, and smooth parallax motion, finishing on a clean logo and tagline. Ideal for photography showcases, brand promos, travel memories, portfolios, and event highlights, it pairs a nostalgic film look with modern polish. Easily replace media and colors to match your brand and deliver a stylish, professional opener or short highlight in minutes.
Available formats: