Short Media Frames - Horizontal

Showcase your story with a cinematic film‑strip slideshow. This template layers your media inside analog frames with warm light leaks, subtle grain, and smooth parallax motion, finishing on a clean logo and tagline. Ideal for photography showcases, brand promos, travel memories, portfolios, and event highlights, it pairs a nostalgic film look with modern polish. Easily replace media and colors to match your brand and deliver a stylish, professional opener or short highlight in minutes.