en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Short Stomp Reveal

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Urban
Grid
Stomp
Fast
Gradient
Shape
Simple
More details
Short Stomp Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
36exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5videos
1image
6texts
3fonts
1audio
Set the stage for your next corporate presentation, business slideshow, or promotional campaign with this sleek and energetic Short Stomp Reveal template. Its modern design captivates, offering a stimulating arrangement of text, images, and videos. Fully customizable to reflect your brand's style with logos, fonts, and colors, it's perfect for making an impact on any display.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Urban Vibes Slideshow No Grid Original theme video
Urban Vibes Slideshow
Edit
By Goldenmotion
15s
26
20
11
Jump into the fast lane with our dynamic Urban Vibes Slideshow template! Bold, modern transitions between your images and videos create a high-energy narrative, perfect for promos and intros. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for maximum impact. This template transforms your content into a visual wonder, ready to publish on any platform.
Quick Opener Original theme video
Quick Opener
Edit
By any_motion
9s
23
14
5
This template contain 6 images, 6 texts and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this modern and dynamic template.
Energetic Opener Original theme video
Energetic Opener
Edit
By onbothsides
9s
23
15
14
Impress your audience right from the start with the Energetic Opener template. Perfect for presentations and event videos, this vibrant template injects excitement into your brand's entrance. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to create an unforgettable opening that's uniquely yours. This video is not just an intro; it's the dynamic attention grabber your content deserves. Make a lasting impression and set the tone for the rest of your content with this powerful opener.
Dynamic Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Opener
Edit
By Moysher
15s
27
13
3
A modern 4k intro video that uses a refreshing combination of effects to reveal your logo and media. An awesome introduction to your presentations and slideshows, or a great way to showcase new products, portfolios, sports and fashion photography. Impress your audience with this fun and trendy animated project.
Short Intro Original theme video
Short Intro
Edit
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
Dynamic Journey Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Journey Opener
Edit
By Mr_Free
13s
21
14
8
Craft a story that moves at the speed of your ideas with our animated Dynamic Journey Opener template. Dynamic line transitions and modern text animations add a stylish flair to your portfolio, new products, or cherished memories. With customizable colors, fonts, and more, you're the director of your own vibrant narrative. Perfect for sports, fashion, and travel stories, ready to capture hearts and views.
Quick Stomp v2 Original theme video
Quick Stomp v2
Edit
By Skvifi
9s
26
22
16
Easily create beautiful and engaging text animation to start your video the right way, or as a stand alone teaser video. Dynamic animations and trendy transitioning effects to present your message in a fun and energetic way! Quick Stomp v2 holds more power than ever before! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Sport Promo 2 Original theme video
Sport Promo 2
Edit
By any_motion
12s
24
10
6
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us