en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Sleek Multi Photo Reveal
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Goldenmotion
31exports
9 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
15videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with an elegant swirl of images and videos that lead to the grand unveiling of your brand identity. Our Sleek Multi Photo Reveal template offers a professional narrative to your corporate story, ending with your logo and tagline crystallizing on-screen. Customize every aspect, from colors to fonts, and create a high-definition video perfect for advertising your excellence.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
By Skvifi
8s
8
4
13
Did you know that over the course of 7 years, all atoms in your body will be changed? Your company is the same, with key pieces evolving and changing, while the brand stays the same, stable, powerful and adaptable. Reveal your logo behind an atom to start any kind of online lesson, webinar, presentation, or YouTube video.
By MotionBox
8s
5
12
10
Send message to your costumers with watercolor brush stomp opener! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Skvifi
9s
26
22
16
Easily create beautiful and engaging text animation to start your video the right way, or as a stand alone teaser video. Dynamic animations and trendy transitioning effects to present your message in a fun and energetic way! Quick Stomp v2 holds more power than ever before! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Goldenmotion
8s
24
16
8
Step into the spotlight with a dynamic display of your media, culminating in a sleek grand reveal of your logo and tagline. This Multimedia Fast Reveal template infuses energy into each scene through rapid transitions and stunning visual effects. It's tailored to make your brand memorable on any social platform or presentation. Customize with your text, images, videos, and more to leave a bold statement and a lasting impression.
By MotionBox
9s
21
26
11
Colorful Short Stomp Opener is a fast and flashy template with an eye-catching design, modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. A quick intro to your TV shows, commercials, new products, Facebook and YouTube videos or show off your sports, fashion, travelling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this mind blowing and energetically animated template.
By zevs
7s
21
17
11
Stomp Opener is a great template with simple text animations, and smooth transitions effects. Create a great logo Intro. Great as a social media promo or intro to your presentations, slideshows, commercials, promotions, events, portfolio, sports, fashion, food, traveling, vacations friends, and family photos. Impress your audience with this cool and stylish template.
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
By iamkoltunov
10s
21
7
8
Captivate your audience with a stunning reveal where 3D cards choreograph the grand entrance of your logo. This Minimal Cards Reveal template offers you the control to blend your media with a picturesque animation, asserting a memorable presence on any platform with ready to publish ease. Customize effortlessly to fit your brand’s unique visual style.
Menu
Templates
Solutions