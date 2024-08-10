en
Sleek Search Unveil - Vertical

Templates
/
Branding
Portrait
6-15s
Search
Frame
Website
Gradient
Flare
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Sleek Search Unveil - Vertical - Sky - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
35exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
6videos
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Sky
Sky
Edit
Original
Original
Edit
Violet
Violet
Edit
Logo Theme
Logo Theme
Edit
Dark
Dark
Edit
