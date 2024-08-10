9 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
6videos
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
Available formats
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion