Youtube intro for cooking channel
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SpinFlow - Original - Poster image

SpinFlow

00:04 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 5 videos · 1 font · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
3D motion graphics
Carousel
Rounded rectangle
7exports
rating
Elevate your edits with a sleek stinger transition. This 3D photo carousel rotates rounded‑rectangle cards smoothly across the screen to hide a cut and add polish. With a fully transparent background, it layers cleanly over any footage in your timeline or live switch. Swap multiple media placeholders and fine‑tune the frame styling to match your brand. The minimal, elegant look and neutral pacing suit corporate reels, lifestyle content, product teasers, and social packages. Get seamless scene changes that feel professional and on‑brand in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us