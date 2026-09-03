Elevate your edits with a sleek stinger transition. This 3D photo carousel rotates rounded‑rectangle cards smoothly across the screen to hide a cut and add polish. With a fully transparent background, it layers cleanly over any footage in your timeline or live switch. Swap multiple media placeholders and fine‑tune the frame styling to match your brand. The minimal, elegant look and neutral pacing suit corporate reels, lifestyle content, product teasers, and social packages. Get seamless scene changes that feel professional and on‑brand in seconds.