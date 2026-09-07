SpinFlow - Vertical

Give your edits a polished handoff with a dynamic vertical stinger. A stack of glossy, rounded photo tiles rotates and glides through the center, delivering a sleek 3D look on a fully transparent background. The animation stays fluid and energetic, making it perfect for quick transitions between clips in short‑form content. Customize imagery and styling to match your brand and drop it over any footage for instant, premium flow. Ideal for reels, stories, shorts, or any vertical montage where you want a clean, modern intercut.