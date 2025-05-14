en
Split Frame Rotation - Square

Templates
/
Video Ads
Square
6-15s
Stomp
Grid
Fast
Flare
Titles
Modern
Full HD
More details
Split Frame Rotation - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
27exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
5videos
1image
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Elevate your brand with this dynamic Split Frame Rotation template. A sleek rotating line slices through the screen, stylishly splitting visuals and revealing your content with fluid motion. As the energy builds, two panels open from the center to unveil your logo in a powerful, centered display. A clean, modern tagline appears below, delivering a polished and professional finish. This is perfect for promos, intros, presentations, and brand reveals.
Edit
