Square Face Fast Opener

Launch a bold, square promo in seconds. This fast stomp opener combines punchy kinetic typography, smooth sliding panels, vibrant color washes and light leaks to energize your message. Drop in your images, swap headlines, and finish with a clean logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for Instagram posts, feed ads, and quick brand teasers, it’s modern, fresh and designed to capture attention instantly. Perfect for promos, intros, or short slideshows where speed and impact matter most.