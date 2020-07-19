Square Summer Slideshow

Make your story pop with a modern, energetic slideshow. This template combines bold titles, vibrant colour accents, light-leak overlays, and slick diagonal panel transitions. Drop in your photos or videos, edit the headlines, and finish with your logo for a polished brand outro. Clean, geometric layouts and optional split-screen moments keep the visuals dynamic without clutter. Ideal for promos, intros, and highlight reels, it’s fully customizable with your fonts and colours so you can match any brand or campaign.