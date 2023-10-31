Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stomp Photo Rotations - Vertical - nEW - Poster image

Stomp Photo Rotations - Vertical

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Stomp style
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
4.1Kexports
rating
Kick off your videos with a punchy stomp opener that blends rotating photo panels, bold kinetic titles, and a clean logo reveal. This modern, energetic design features light-leak textures, a subtle dot-grid background, and duotone color tints for instant impact. Perfect for promos, intros, reels, and event teasers, it delivers a fast, professional look that spotlights your message and brand. Easily customize media, text, colors, and tagline to match your identity and platform. Whether showcasing products, highlights, or announcements, this template turns quick edits into high-impact visuals.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us