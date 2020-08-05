Stylish Apparel Instagram Promo

Promote your products with a sleek, vertical story promo built for e-commerce. This template features bold pricing badges, a prominent CTA button, and smooth slide-in panels to spotlight items with style. A dark, vibrant palette and glossy highlight sweeps deliver a premium feel, while clean typography keeps your message clear. Ideal for sales, new arrivals, and limited-time offers—just drop in your images, update titles and prices, and you’re ready to publish fast.