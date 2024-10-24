en
Stylish Brand Unveil

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
2K
Landscape
Gloss
Corporate
Flare
Outline
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Music
More details
Stylish Brand Unveil - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
28exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Elevate your brand's visual identity with our stunning Stylish Brand Unveil animation. Watch as individual logo pieces dynamically come together from the edges of the screen, forming your complete logo in the center. A sleek rotational effect adds a transparent shine, enhancing the design with a professional touch. The sequence concludes with the tagline gracefully appearing beneath the logo, leaving a lasting impression. Perfect for modern and innovative brands!
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Ripple Stroke Original theme video
Ripple Stroke
Edit
By mhakmal07
6s
6
3
11
Simple, clean, plus 3d animation and comes with a ripple background. Ideal for your personal or company logo. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Clean Rotating 3D Logo Original theme video
Clean Rotating 3D Logo
Edit
By MotionBox
6s
4
3
8
Clean Rotating 3d Logo is a minimal and clean video template that reveals your logo. Very easy tu customize to match your brand. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Minimal Corporate Theme 04 theme video
Minimal Corporate
Edit
By motionaceh
6s
5
3
5
Minimal Corporate is a clean, clear and creatively animated with a stylish looking logo reveal. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
3D Logo Reveal Original theme video
3D Logo Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
7
Animate your logo with this awesome 3d style template! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Minimal Stroke Original theme video
Minimal Stroke
Edit
By mhakmal07
6s
3
3
11
Simple, Minimal, and effective Reveal animation video! Made Your Video Opener Incredible. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Clean Outline Original theme video
Clean Outline
Edit
By bbpixel
6s
2
3
11
Clean Outline Logo Reveal is a minimalist-looking animation where the metallic outlines of your logo are animated first and then the full logo comes in with a rotation movement, lens flare, and a subtle reflection pass. Clean, minimal, and efficient, a perfect introduction to your company broadcasts, conferences, boardroom and shareholders, presentations, slideshows, promotions, and events videos.
Elegant Glossy Original theme video
Elegant Glossy
Edit
By motionaceh
6s
5
3
5
Clean logo with elegant glossy is perfect to show of intro/outro of your company. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Dynamic Elegance Reveal Original theme video
Dynamic Elegance Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
5s
8
3
10
Elevate your brand to new heights with our Dynamic Elegance Reveal template. As delicate strokes artfully converge, your 3D logo comes alive, basking in a dance of light and shadow. Tailor the experience with your own logo, tagline, and brand colors. Perfect for intros or standalone content, this striking video will mesmerize your audience and give your message the grand stage it deserves.
