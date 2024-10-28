en
English
en
Stylish Brand Unveil - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Portrait
Gloss
Corporate
Flare
Outline
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Stylish Brand Unveil - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
60exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Elevate your brand's visual identity with our stunning Stylish Brand Unveil animation. Watch as individual logo pieces dynamically come together from the edges of the screen, forming your complete logo in the center. A sleek rotational effect adds a transparent shine, enhancing the design with a professional touch. The sequence concludes with the tagline gracefully appearing beneath the logo, leaving a lasting impression. Perfect for modern and innovative brands!
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Themes (4)
Original
Original
Edit
Sky
Sky
Edit
Dark
Dark
Edit
Gold
Gold
Edit
