en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Goldenmotion
30exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5videos
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Command attention with an intro that pulses with the city's heartbeat using our Urban Rhythm Intro. Perfect for fashion or sports reels, this dynamic slideshow teems with vibrancy. Fully customize with your own media, text, logo, and brand colors to match the pace of your project. This template is built to leave a memorable impression with its bold and energetic animation.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
By any_motion
9s
23
14
5
This template contain 6 images, 6 texts and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this modern and dynamic template.
By arkadixcore
11s
21
17
4
Quick Urban Slides is a dynamic and modern template for creating stylish slideshows. It features cool light distortions and fast-paced transitions, making it perfect for showcasing urban and street photography or video footage. The template is easy to use and customize, allowing you to create a visually stunning slideshow in no time.
By Moysher
15s
27
13
3
A modern 4k intro video that uses a refreshing combination of effects to reveal your logo and media. An awesome introduction to your presentations and slideshows, or a great way to showcase new products, portfolios, sports and fashion photography. Impress your audience with this fun and trendy animated project.
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
By Mr_Free
10s
21
13
5
Create a magnetic visual experience with our Dynamic Story Opener template that's tailored to turn heads. With dynamic movement and customizable stripes that piece together your narrative arc, you're the director of a modern slideshow masterpiece. Perfect for showcasing your brand or personal milestones, this template allows you to control colors and introduce optional light for added drama. Easy and quick, yet impressively sophisticated.
By any_motion
12s
24
10
6
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
By any_motion
14s
26
12
9
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
By mocarg
9s
25
11
4
A quick, trendy promo video with animated text that goes straight to the point before revealing your animated logo. A great opener for any kind of content, from vlogs and travel reports, to educational videos, presentations, video ads, product reviews and more. Get inspired with 17 industry-specific themes.
Menu
Templates
Solutions