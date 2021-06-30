Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Style Intro Opener - Original - Poster image

Urban Style Intro Opener

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Promo
Bold
Title sequence
Dot grid
6.1Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with a fast, modern intro that blends bold typography, sleek panels, and dynamic light leaks. This energetic promo opener features rhythmic slide transitions, a dot grid background, and subtle glitch accents to elevate your footage. Swap in your media, edit multiple headlines, adjust fonts and colors, and finish with your logo for a polished brand reveal. Perfect for trailers, teasers, commercials, social promos, and channel openers when you need impact in seconds.
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Goldenmotion
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us