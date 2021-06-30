Urban Style Intro Opener

Kick off your video with a fast, modern intro that blends bold typography, sleek panels, and dynamic light leaks. This energetic promo opener features rhythmic slide transitions, a dot grid background, and subtle glitch accents to elevate your footage. Swap in your media, edit multiple headlines, adjust fonts and colors, and finish with your logo for a polished brand reveal. Perfect for trailers, teasers, commercials, social promos, and channel openers when you need impact in seconds.