Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vertical Autumn Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Vertical Autumn Slideshow

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 8 images · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Autumn
Leaf
Nature
Cozy
388exports
rating
Bring the magic of fall to your vertical videos with a warm, leaf‑filled slideshow. Layered autumn foliage frames your photos and captions across multiple scenes, leading to a polished logo outro. Smooth wipes, gentle motion, and a vibrant gradient palette make it perfect for seasonal promos, stories, reels, and ads. Easily customize images, headlines, colors, and fonts to match your brand. With its cozy pace and nature‑inspired design, this template keeps attention on your message while adding a festive, elegant touch.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us