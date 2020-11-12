Vertical Autumn Slideshow

Bring the magic of fall to your vertical videos with a warm, leaf‑filled slideshow. Layered autumn foliage frames your photos and captions across multiple scenes, leading to a polished logo outro. Smooth wipes, gentle motion, and a vibrant gradient palette make it perfect for seasonal promos, stories, reels, and ads. Easily customize images, headlines, colors, and fonts to match your brand. With its cozy pace and nature‑inspired design, this template keeps attention on your message while adding a festive, elegant touch.