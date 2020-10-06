Vertical Multi Photo

Showcase your visuals with a fast, vertical slideshow built for Stories and Reels. This clean, modern design blends duotone light leaks, scanline wipes, and sliding mosaic panels to keep viewers hooked. Drop in your photos or videos, customize colors, and end on a strong branded logo and tagline. Perfect for promos, teasers, and social ads that need impact in seconds. Smooth motion, crisp typography, and a polished end card make your content look premium across platforms.